Windward Mall has announced new dining and shopping options for 2017, including a new Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

The restaurant will open on Monday, Jan. 9. The first 100 guests in line on opening day will all receive a coupon book for free wings for a year.

The new location is located on the lower level next to Macy’s.

Women’s apparel store Torrid and local eatery La Tour Café will also be opening at the shopping mall.