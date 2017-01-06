PETA offers $5,000 reward for info about culprit who killed cat with hunting arrow

Related Coverage Cat killed, shot by hunting arrow in Kona

We first told you last month about a cat that was shot and killed with a hunting arrow on Hawaii Island.

Now, the animal rights organization the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is stepping in to help find the culprit.

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant at the Kona Commons shopping center. The 5-year-old tabby was found paralyzed after being shot with a two-foot long arrow. The cat had to be euthanized because its injuries were so bad.

There have been reports of other cats being tortured and poisoned in the area.

“Cats and dogs feel pain just like we do,” said PETA spokesperson Katerina Davidovich, “and this cat was surely in agony, paralyzed and bleeding profusely from an arrow in his body.

“It’s likely someone witnessed him being shot, which is why we’re offering this reward, urging anyone who has info to contact the police before this cat’s abuser hurts someone else.”

If you have any information about this incident, call either the Hawaii Police Dept. at 808- 935-3311 or the Hawaii Island Humane Society at 808-329-1175.