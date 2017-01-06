Police commission decides on fate on Chief Kealoha

The Honolulu Police Commission have decided the fate of Chief Louis Kealoha.

The chief addressed the commission during the meeting. His attorney Myles Breiner said Thursday the commission will likely question his client on what’s best for the HPD, the city, and for Kealoha.

Last month, the police chief placed himself on restricted duty after learning he was a target in a federal investigation.

A federal grand jury is investigating claims of corruption at HPD over an alleged mailbox theft involving the chief’s wife, city deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

The seven commissioners agreed to place the chief on leave indefinitely until they decide whether Kealoha stays or goes.

