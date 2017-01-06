Queen Emma’s birthday honored with special exhibition

It’s a celebration marking the 181st birthday of Queen Emma. And to celebrate that special occasion you can see a once in a lifetime thing on display at the Queen Emma Summer Palace in Nuuanu.

For one day only the folks here at the Summer Palace are bringing out Queen Emma’s wedding dress, which she wore on June 19th 1856 when she wed King Kamehameha the IV.

Admission is free and the dress will be on display from nine this morning until three this afternoon, and as we said this is for one day only.

This is being done to honor the Queen and her many accomplishments. Queen’s Hospital exists because of her work. And she started Saint Andrew’s Priory School in downtown Honolulu.

If you want t know more about today’s ceremonies you can log onto http://www.daughtersofhawaii.org