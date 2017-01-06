Rockslide forces closure of Pools of Oheo at Haleakala National Park

A rockslide at the Pools of Oheo has forced the closure of the attraction for the time being.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rockslide occurred at the pools in the Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park.

The unanticipated rockslide was likely caused by oversaturated soils and unusually heavy rainfall in the Kipahulu and Hana areas.

A park visitor sustained minor injuries.

To protect visitor safety, the park has closed the the pools to visitors and they will remain closed until the area can be assessed for risk of further rockslides.