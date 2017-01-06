Rockslide forces closure of Pools of Oheo at Haleakala National Park

By Published:
Photo courtesy Haleakala National Park
Photo courtesy Haleakala National Park

A rockslide at the Pools of Oheo has forced the closure of the attraction for the time being.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rockslide occurred at the pools in the Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park.

The unanticipated rockslide was likely caused by oversaturated soils and unusually heavy rainfall in the Kipahulu and Hana areas.

A park visitor sustained minor injuries.

To protect visitor safety, the park has closed the the pools to visitors and they will remain closed until the area can be assessed for risk of further rockslides.

Photo courtesy Haleakala National Park
Photo courtesy Haleakala National Park

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s