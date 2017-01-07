Fire trucks surround Hawaiian Airline flight upon landing due to fuel leak

Emergency crews swarmed a Hawaiian Airlines plane after it landed at Honolulu International Airport on Saturday.

The airline confirmed that Flight 155 from Kahului, Maui, did not have an in-flight emergency, but the control tower in Honolulu noticed liquid leaking from one of the engines.

That liquid in question it turned out to be fuel.

KHON2 spoke with a passenger while he was on board after landing.

“We landed, pilot came on said there was smoke coming onto the plane, but we were already landed, we stopped and it still was coming out of the back of the engine we was told, then the fire engines came up around us and everything,” said Leonard Anakalea.

Anakalea says he never saw flames.

The airline says the leak was stopped then the plane was towed to the gate, where the 94 passengers and five crew members got deplaned.

Hawaiian says the problem caused a short delay in a flight to Kauai and that the plane is being fixed.