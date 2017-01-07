Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Eric Peseti

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking a man who was previously arrested for trying to run away from police.

They are looking for Eric Peseti.

“On Sept 29, 2012, an officer observed a man driving makai-bound on Kamehameha IV Road with smoke emitting from front of the vehicle,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett. “He stopped the van and found that it was reported stolen.”

He was arrested for auto theft.

He was also arrested in November 2015 for escape after trying to run away while being transported to the police station.

Peseti is now wanted on two $20,000 warrants, in connection with those cases, for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

“He has ten prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” Buffett said.

If you know where Eric Peseti is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.