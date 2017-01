A house fire in Ewa Beach early Saturday morning took the life of a male victim.

Honolulu firefighters received the call of the two-alarm fire at 4:38 a.m. at a Pololia Street address.

The fire was brought under control at 4:58 a.m. No cause has been given yet for the fire.

Damages to the two-story home are estimated at $90,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.

