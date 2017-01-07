Legendary Hawaiian musician Eddie Kamae dies at age 89

One of the pivotal figures of the 20th century Hawaiian Renaissance, Edward Leilani Kamae, ukulele player, songwriter, researcher, filmmaker, multiple award winner and leader of the seminal Sons of Hawaii, died Saturday morning at the age of 89.

A statement from the Kamaes’ Hawaiian Legacy Foundation on his death reads: “Eddie Kamae passed peacefully this morning with his wife Myrna by his side, a smile on his face and ‘E Ku’u Morning Dew’ playing in the background. His legacy will continue through the Hawaiian Legacy Foundation.”

A self-taught musician, Kamae developed an instantly recognizable and flowing, melodic style of playing the ukulele, using chord voicings and plucking techniques that expanded the possibilities of sound from the stringed instrument.

In 1959, Kamae met Gabby Pahinui and formed The Sons of Hawaii. Their 1971 album “The Folk Music of Hawaii” was a crucial part of the overall rediscovery of the Native Hawaiian culture, reviving interest in the elegant music of the monarchy era.

Other noted musicians who played in the Sons of Hawaii over the years included Moe Keale, Dennis Kamakahi and Mike Ka’awa.

The aforementioned “E Ku’u Morning Dew,” with music by Kamae and lyrics by Larry Kimura, has become a cherished standard in Hawaiian music.

In 1988, Kamae and his wife Myrna began producing documentaries on Hawaiian music and culture, and eight years later, the couple launched The Hawaiian Legacy Series with Pacific Islanders in Communication, producing two documentaries, “Keepers of the Flame: The Cultural Legacy of Three Hawaiian Women” and “Lahaina: Waves of Change.”

Other noted documentaries the Kamaes produced include “Words Earth & Aloha: The Sources of Hawaiian Music” and “Li’a: The Legacy of a Hawaiian Man.”

Kamae’s work was also recognized nationally when he received a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Myrna Kamae, his brother Alfred Kamae, hanai daughters Jo Kamae Byrne and Kathy Mederios and numerous nieces and nephews.