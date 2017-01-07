Missing person: Richard Tappe

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating Richard Tappe, who is emotionally distraught.

He was last seen on foot near the Kunawai Spring Park in Liliha on Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 9 p.m.

He is known to frequent the Liliha area and his family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Tappe is 20, 5-foot-11, 145 lbs., with green eyes and long brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white triangle design, black basketball shorts, and slippers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Richard Tappe is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.