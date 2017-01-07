Rainbow Wahine fall at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. – Despite entering the game with the top scoring defense in the Big West, the Hawai’i women’s basketball team couldn’t slow down UC Davis, as the Aggies topped the Rainbow Wahine 70-55 on Saturday afternoon.

UC Davis shot 44 percent from the field and became the first Hawai’i opponent to score 70 points since UCLA scored 72 on Dec. 4. Morgan Bertsch led the Aggies with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added a game-high eight rebounds.

Sarah Toeaina went 7-for-10 from the free throw line to lead Hawai’I (4-10, 0-2 Big West) with 13 points, while Olivia Crawford added 11 points after going 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Leah Salanoa added nine points for the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawai’i hit 18-of-61 attempts from the field to shoot 30 percent in the game, and went 6-of-18 (33 percent) from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Aggies (11-4, 2-0 Big West) shot 44 percent, connecting on 27-of-61 shots. UC Davis held a 43-40 rebounding advantage and won the turnover battle, 15-11.

Hawai’i led for the first eight-plus minutes of the game, building a five-point lead on three occasions before the Aggies closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 15-11 heading into the second. After UC Davis grew the lead to 11 points at 31-20, Hawai’i went on a 7-0 and trailed by four just seconds before halftime.

UC Davis, however, managed to get four quick points in the final three seconds of the first half to double the lead from four to eight points at the break. The Aggies kept the momentum in the third quarter, taking a double-digit lead with a 3-pointer from Dani Nafekh on the first possession of the second half, and would lead the rest of the way.

The Rainbow Wahine return home to host Cal. State Fullerton on Jan. 12 as Big West Conference play continues.