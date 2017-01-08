Body found in stream near Date Street

It is considered an unattended death.
The Air 1 helicopter is doing water drops to combat the fire.
Today, Allysha Mateo is showing us a distance drill.
The New Year’s celebrations continue on Oahu this weekend.
HONOLULU – The seventh-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball rallied for a four-set victory over No. 15 Ball State Saturday on the t…
IRVINE, Calif. – In a matchup of the top defensive teams in the Big West, UC Irvine got the better of Hawai’i, 84-56, Saturday night at the …
The body of an unidentified male was found in the stream near Date Street Sunday morning.
The call came in at 7:30 a.m. as it was discovered by bystanders.
