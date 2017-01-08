Coast Guard asks public’s help in locating owner of paddle board found off Maui

The Coast Guard is asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a 12-foot, white paddle board with yellow and red markings found approximately two miles offshore Ulua Beach Park, Maui, Sunday.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the paddle board is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

At 8 a.m. watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a report from the master of the fishing vessel Strike Zone stating they found the paddle board adrift.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

“The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches,” said Lt. Nicholas Spence, a search and rescue coordinator at the Sector Honolulu command center.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.