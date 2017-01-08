Diver drowns in waters off Kohanaiki Beach

Hawaii County firefighters responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a missing diver in the area of Kohanaiki Beach, north of the Pine Trees surf break.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 4:06 p.m.

The 34-year-old man was reported overdue after being last seen about one-and-a-half hours prior to the 911 call. The unidentified man went diving alone along the coastline and never returned.

The missing diver was finally found along the coast by a rescue watercraft crew, retrieved by helicopter and transported to a paramedic crew onshore in cardio/pulmonary arrest.

He was treated and transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.