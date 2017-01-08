Firefighters respond to call of boat in distress off Maunalua Bay

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a call of a boat in distress of Maunalua Bay Sunday evening.

They got the call around 6:24 p.m., around the same time several viewers reported to KHON2 of a boat fire in the same location.

The Honolulu Fire Dept. says 15 passengers were rescued by a Good Samaritan vessel at an unknown time. Their ages ranged from mid 20s to 30s. All passengers were reported to be uninjured.

The boaters anchored the burning vessel, which is considered a total loss, before leaving it and radioed a call for help from the rescue boat.

The scorched boat is located out the first channel marker outside Maunalua Bay, several hundred yards offshore.

The Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

