Panama authorities on Sunday cleared Hawaii’s voyaging canoe Hokulea to begin her epic transit through the Panama Canal on Monday.

Hokulea was docked in Colon, Panama. Sunday night, but she and her crew will start moving through the canal at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

They’ll stop overnight in the large, artificial Gatun Lake, then continue through the canal to Balboa on Wednesday.

Once it does, it will mark the first time in nearly two years that Hokulea touches Pacific Ocean waters.