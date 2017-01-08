Lesly Lan Yin Goo is crowned 68th Narcissus Queen

Lesly Lan Yin Goo was chosen to be the 68th Narcissus Queen among 14 contestants in Saturday’s pageant at the Hawaii Theatre.

Goo was born in Honolulu and is the daughter of Elton and Maeva Goo. A graduate of Kalani High School, she is the founder and artistic director of Tahiti Toa School of Dance, and is a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines.

Her interests include dancing Tahitian, hiking, surfing, yoga and finding new restaurants to enjoy. Her goals are to promote spending time with and caring for the elderly and to continue traveling around the world.

Also crowned at the pageant were First Princess Monica Woolley, Second Princess Morgan Liu, Third Princess Amanda Awai and Fourth Princess Stella Chow.

Awards were also presented to:

Miss Photogenic – Amanda Awai

Miss Social Media Award – Michelle Lai

Miss Popularity – Stella Chow

Miss Congeniality – Amanda Awai

Miss Talent – Michelle Lai

The public will get a chance to meet the new Narcissus Queen and Court at the Chinese New Year Celebrations Friday, Jan. 20 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 21 (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) in the Chinatown district, as they visit stores and organizations throughout Chinatown bringing New Year greetings for a healthy and prosperous year. There also will be food, shopping and entertainment, including firecrackers and Chinese lion dances.

This year, Chinese New Year is on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Also, a grand Coronation Ball for Narcissus Queen Lesly Goo and the official introduction of the 2017 Narcissus Queen and court takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. at Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.