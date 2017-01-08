Road Work for the Week, Jan. 8-13

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closures in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for pavement marking installations.

8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning: Two lane closures in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Airport Off-Ramp (Exit 16) for guardrail maintenance.

8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning: Lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 20A) for guardrail maintenance.

HONOLULU TO PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between Zipper Hale and the H-1/H-2 Split for maintenance work.

KUNIA (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange for restriping work.

PEARL CITY

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the eastbound direction between the Kaahumanu Street Overpass and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right shoulder lane closure in the westbound direction between the Paiwa Street On-Ramp and the Lumiaina Street Overpass for slope repair and stabilization work.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: Roving lane closure in the eastbound direction before the Kamehameha Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 8C) for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction at the Waianae Off-Ramp (Exit 1B) for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between Pineapple Road Overpass and Meheula Parkway Overpass for maintenance work.

WAIPIO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass for slope stabilization work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closures on the Ka Uka Boulevard On-Ramp to the freeway in the southbound direction for slope stabilization work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Funston Road Overpass and Ala Kapuna Street Overpass for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction at the Fort Shafter/King Street Off-Ramp for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

HALAWA

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday: Roving closure in the vicinity of the eastbound Hickam AFB/Pearl Harbor/Airport Off-Ramp for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

WAIALUA

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday: Roving closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in both directions between Makua Valley Road and Kaena Point for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of Auloa Road for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday morning: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Salt Lake Boulevard Intersection for the rail project.

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

HAUULA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kahikole Place and Laniloa Street for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for bridge railing work and utility maintenance. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions approximately 900 feet east of Charlie Road for guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kuala Street Intersection for the rail project.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday: Two lanes closed in the westbound direction between Center Drive and Makalapa Road for the rail project.

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Now through Friday: Lane closures in the eastbound direction between Arizona Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

PUPUKEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kaunala Street for road repaving. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAHIAWA

9 p.m.-5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Karsten Thot Bridge between Kilani Avenue and Whitmore Avenue for equipment removals. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Kilani Avenue and the H-2 Freeway for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway for tunnel lighting replacements.

KALIHI

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place for survey work and roadside reconstruction.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for underground utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Valkenburgh Street and the Keehi Interchange for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between River Street and Pacific Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Puuloa Road for maintenance work.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Roving closure in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Ala Moana Park Drive for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closures in the Kailua-bound direction at the Kamehameha Highway intersection for maintenance work.

NUUANU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and the Pali Tunnels for lighting replacement.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Cooke Street and Punchbowl Street for underground utility maintenance.

10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in the westbound direction at the Kamakee Street Intersection for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Ohe Street and Cooke Street for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Kamakee Street for maintenance work.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Nuuanu Avenue and Liliha Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Aala Street and Liliha Street for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street Intersection for traffic signal improvements.

—FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

KAPOLEI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Kamaaha Avenue and Kapolei Parkway for paving work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Roving closure in both directions between Farrington Highway and Anonui Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction at the Wright Avenue intersection for underground utility installations.

— LILIHA ACCESS ROAD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between North School Street and Liliha Street for pavement striping, sign, and guardrail installations.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

AIEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaimakani Street and Aiea Access Road for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between Mapunapuna Place and Mokumoa Street for maintenance work.

— ALA IKE STREET —

PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions for the rail project.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions at the Olomea Street Intersection for utility installations.

— KILIHAU STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closed in the westbound direction at the Puuloa Road Intersection for maintenance work.

— LILIHA STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between North School Street and North King Street for pavement striping, sign, and guardrail installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Kamehameha Highway intersection for maintenance work.

— OLOMEA STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Palama Street and Houghtailing Street for electrical maintenance.

MORE LANE CLOSURES DUE TO THE RAIL PROJECT

PEARL CITY

Acacia Road to Waihona Street

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday

The right westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway and the right turn on to Kuala Street may be closed.

Waiawa Road to Acacia Road

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Acacia Road to Waimano Home Road

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Waimano Home Road to Puu Momi Street

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Waimano Home Road will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Waimano Home Road, then Hoomula Street. The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane on the eastbound side of Kamehameha Highway.

Puu Momi St. to Puu Poni St.

24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway.

Puu Poni Street to Kuleana Road

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane on the eastbound side of Kamehameha Highway. South bound motorists from Kuleana Road will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street. Business access will be maintained. One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kuleana Road to Kaahumanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The westbound left turn at Kulamoi Place will be closed. Left turn motorists on northbound Kulamoi Place will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street. Westbound left turn motorists will be detoured to Kuleana Road or Waimano Home Road.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

AIEA

Kaahumanu St. to Hekaha St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Hekaha St. to Kanuku St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound left turn at Kanuku Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaonohi Street. The westbound left turn at Hekaha Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kanuku St. to Kaonohi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kanuku Street and Kaonohi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured at Kaonohi Street. Eastbound motorists will be detoured at Kanuku Street. Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kaonohi St. to Pali Momi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Pali Momi St. to Honomanu St.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single alternating lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Honomanu Street to Salt Lake Blvd.

24 hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Westbound traffic at the Moanalua Freeway merge will be contraflowed to the eastbound lanes 24/7. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An outside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn on eastbound Kamehameha Highway at Honomanu Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Salt Lake Blvd.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road. Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road. The on-ramp to eastbound Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to the freeway access on Moanalua Road. The westbound on-ramp to Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road.

Salt Lake Blvd. to Kohomua Street

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Friday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Up to two outside lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

FARRINGTON HIGHWAY

Waipahu

Old Fort Weaver Road to Leoku St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Leoku Street will be closed. One turn lane will remain open.

Leoku St. to Leokane St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Leokane St. to Pupukahi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupukahi St. to Pupupuhi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed at Pupukahi Street. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupupuhi St. to Aniani Place

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound and Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupupuhi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Aniani Place. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Pupukahi Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Aniani Place to Waipahu Depot St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Waipahu Depot St. to Mokuola St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound Farrington Highway at Waipahu Depot Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound and Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Mokuola St. to Paiwa St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound and Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Mokuola Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Waipahu Depot Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Paiwa St. to Kahualii St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Paiwa Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Kahualii Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Kahualii St. to Kamehameha Highway overpass

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Kahualii Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to an alternate left turn at Waiawa Road.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

An alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The westbound left turn at Kahualii Street will be closed; drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street.