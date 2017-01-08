Two Maui schools to take part in joint-agency emergency exercise Monday

On Monday, members of the Maui Police Department and school administration and faculty from Lokelani Intermediate School and Lahainaluna High School will be participating in a one-day Joint Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise at their respective schools.

The exercise at Lokelani Intermediate School will be conducted from approximately 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The school is located at 1401 Liloa Drive in Kihei.

The exercise at Lahainaluna High School will be conducted from approximately 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. The school is located at 980 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina.