65th Cherry Blossom Festival unveils Queen Contestants

Meet the Queen Contestants for this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival.

Fifteen contestants were introduced at the festival’s opening ceremony Sunday, which was held as part of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii’s New Year’s Ohana Festival.

They are (from left in the photo): Ruth Taketa, Jennifer Ezaki, Kelly Ann Takiguchi, Kaelyn Okuhata, Lauren Umamoto, Nicole Nakamoto, Lori Kim, Kelli-Ann Wong, Marcie Kamei, Kirstie Maeshiro-­Takiguchi, Carly Ishihara, Michelle Ota, Heather Omori, Jolyene Kurihara, Roxanne Takaesu.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the longest-running ethnic festivals in Hawaii, and the contestants have already begun a rigorous series of cultural and personal development classes, which include instruction in taiko, tea ceremony, Japanese business etiquette, and public speaking.

They will also take part in various public appearances and community service events around the island. Their next public appearance will be on Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon at Kahala Mall.

The festival culminates with Festival Ball, which takes place on Saturday, March 18, at Sheraton Waikiki. At the end of the night, the 65th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen and Court will be crowned.

