6th ranked Warriors welcome Grand Canyon for two matches this week

Just four days removed from its second straight Outrigger Invitational championship, the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will begin a two-match, non-conference series with Grand Canyon of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 13. First serve for both matches is 7:05 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-0) defeated Erskine, Princeton, and No. 15 Ball State to capture their eighth Outrigger title and opens their season 3-0 for the third consecutive year. Sophomore Stijn van Tilburg earned tournament Most Outstanding Player honors for the second straight year after averaging 3.75 kills, 1.75 digs, and 0.75 blocks per set in the three matches.

Grand Canyon (1-1) split a pair of road matches last week, falling to UC Irvine in straight sets and defeating UC San Diego in four. Middle hitter Ashton King led the team in kills both nights including a match-high 20 on .586 hitting in the win over the Tritons. With UH’s move to the Big West Conference in 2018, GCU will switch conferences to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation from the MIVA.

Last season, the Warriors swept the two-match series in Honolulu, winning in straight sets in the opener and in four in the rematch. van Tilburg led UH with 32 total kills (4.57 avg.) in the series. The two wins were part of an eight-match home win streak for the Warriors. Hawai’i leads the all-time series 4-0 having also swept a two-match series in 2012 in Honolulu,

Matches #4 & #5

Who: No. 6 Hawai’i (3-0) vs. Grand Canyon (1-1)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: OC Sports will televise Friday’s match live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM will broadcast both matches live with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

SERIES VS. GRAND CANYON: UH leads the all-time series 4-0 with all four matches held at the Stan Sheriff Center. Three of the four matches have gone either four or five sets, including the first-ever meeting, Jan. 27, 2012, which the Warriors won 15-12 in the fifth.