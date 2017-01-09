Ask a Specialist: The first Comprehensive Stroke Center in Hawaii to be certified by The Joint Commission

By Published:
stroke

The Queen’s Medical Center is now the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the State of Hawaii to be certified by The Joint Commission (TJC).  Learn how this improves stroke care in Hawaii with Dr. Cherylee Chang, Medical Director of the Neuroscience Institute/Neurocritical Care and Director of the Stroke Center at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about strokes and the Queen’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, and to check out physician profiles, go to queensmedicalcenter.org/neuroscience-institute. You can also reach the Queen’s Comprehensive Stoke Center at 691-8866.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s