Death of 2 nene goslings on Kauai prompts warning from state



Drivers on Kauai are urged to be careful after two nene goslings were killed.

Officials say they were killed by cars last week as they tried to cross a highway.

They were part of a family of nene — a mother, father, and three goslings — featured in a video news release by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources last month.

Officials say more than 50 birds have died this way in the past two years, and it’s been particularly bad on Kauai.

“We see a lot of birds crossing back and forth to get to the Hanalei River and then back to the refuge, and also eating along the roadway,” said Jean Olbert, a biologist with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. “The grass from the run-off is especially green and lush and regularly mowed in this area and other roadways.

“Many of these deaths are preventable if drivers would simply heed warning signs, slow down, and exercise caution in areas where nene families commonly breed, nest, and raise their young,” Olbert added.

The peak breeding and molting season for nene is between December and April. During that time, they cannot fly and are vulnerable to passing cars and trucks.

DLNR is working with the state Department of Transportation and Kauai County to consider reducing or changing roadside vegetation so it isn’t as attractive to nene.