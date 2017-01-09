Former UH Assistant Reinebold donating tickets to Polynesian Bowl

Former University of Hawaii assistant football coach Jeff Reinebold is donating a pair of tickets to each of 52 Hawaii high schools to the inaugural Polynesian Bowl, Jan. 21 at Aloha Stadium.

Reinebold, currently special teams coordinator of the CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats, purchased the 104 tickets and is donating the tickets as part of his “Ohana Project,” which is inspired by the Brian Kajiyama “Heart of a Warrior” Scholarship.

Kajiyama, now an instructor in The Department of Special Education at UH, and Reinebold coached together at Hawai’i on June Jones 12 – 0 Sugar Bowl team in 2007. Their friendship and Brian’s inspirational story was later documented in an ESPN E 60 film. The “Heart of a Warrior” Scholarship is awarded annually to a Hawaii high school student who like Brian has overcome challenges to excel both academically and as a young person. This past year’s winner Maika Hanta from Maui is currently studying at UH Manoa.

“I am excited that high school players will have a platform to showcase their talents in the Polynesian Bowl. Hopefully this inspires others to fully commit to supporting our young people, as the “Heart of a Warrior” scholarship is doing,” Reinebold said. “Young people don’t know what is possible until they see it first-hand.”

“We felt that the Polynesian Bowl provided a perfect opportunity to encourage and reward two student athletes who demonstrated high character, academic achievement and football talent at each of Hawai’i’s 52 football playing high schools” Reinebold added. “The Polynesian Bowl which brings together outstanding high school football players of Polynesian Heritage from around the world gives the young players in Hawai’i a goal to shoot for. It is also our hope that by learning Brian’s story they will inspired to reach beyond their grasp academically, socially and athletically.

”

“We are honored to have the Ohana Project’s support of the Inaugural Polynesian Bowl. This game will be the greatest all-star high school football game in Hawai’i history and is already among the best in the world,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman.

Anyone interested in donating to the Brian Kajiyama “Heart of a Warrior” Scholarship can do so by donating at The June Jones Foundation P.O. Box 11330 Honolulu Hawai’I 96828 attention “Heart of a Warrior.”

Student athletes that are interested in attending the Polynesian Bowl with the tickets donated by Reinebold, can contact their Head Football Coach or Athletics Director.