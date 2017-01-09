Gas leak forces popular bakery to shut down until further notice

Fans of Leonard’s Bakery will need to look elsewhere to get their malasada fix.

The popular bakery on Kapahulu Avenue is closed until further notice.

Firefighters were called at around 3:50 p.m. after employees noticed a strange odor.

The smell of gas was so strong, it prompted about seven workers and 20 customers to evacuate the building.

“You could smell it more from the front than in the back,” said supervisor Lydnsey Neubecker. “I thought it was just the gas station. Maybe they were just getting more oil.”

Firefighters shut off the valve, which was leaking synthetic natural gas. No one was hurt.

Hawaii Gas says the leak is located inside the facility, which means Leonard’s Bakery is responsible for repairing it.

The business posted a notice on its Facebook page, informing customers of its closure.

“We are experiencing mechanical difficulties and are unsure when we will be reopened for business,” it said.