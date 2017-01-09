Haleakala sunrise viewing reservation system begins Feb. 1

The National Park Service is reminding people that, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, visitors in personal or rental vehicles wishing to view the sunrise at Haleakala National Park will need to make reservations ahead of time at recreation.gov.

The online reservation system has been implemented to ensure visitor and employee safety, and protect natural and cultural resources, at the summit during the sunrise hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The reservation system went live on Dec. 1, 2016. The cost is $1.50 per car. Before February 1, 2017, sunrise viewing parking spaces will continue to be available without advanced reservation, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The one-day sunrise reservation will not be sold at the park but is available online, up to 60 days ahead of the date of the sunrise visit. The reservation is only available via recreation.gov and cannot be transferred.

To enter the Summit District between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., the reservation holder must be present and show both the one-day sunrise reservation receipt for that day and a photo ID.

Due to limited parking, visitors without a sunrise viewing reservation will have to wait until after 7 a.m. to enter the park.

There is no refund or exchange of the reservation due to inclement weather or change of plans. There is no change to the National Park Service’s current policy regarding Kanaka Maoli who wish to conduct traditional practices in the park. There is no change to the park’s current Commercial Use Authorization policy regarding sunrise tours.

The park entrance fee is separate and payable by credit card or park pass on the day of visit. The entrance fee is good for three days, with receipt.

The four summit parking lots serving sunrise viewing hold approximately 150 vehicles. Vehicles regularly exceed 300 per sunrise.

When vehicles outnumber parking spaces, visitors park on road shoulders or in the upbound lane of Crater Road. The cars block emergency vehicle access and damage park infrastructure, vegetation, and critical habitat for endangered species such as the Hawaiian petrel and Haleakala silversword.

Crowds at sunrise viewpoints often number over 1,000, with accidents resulting from visitors moving off trail and climbing cliff sides in the dark. Recreation.gov will ensure that reservation holders can access the summit and safely view the sunrise.