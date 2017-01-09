Hawaii County police chief, deputy chief sworn in at public ceremony

By Published: Updated:
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim issued a reaffirmation oath to Police Chief Paul Ferreira, left, and Deputy Chief Kenneth Bugado (Photo: Hawaii Police Department)
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim issued a reaffirmation oath to Police Chief Paul Ferreira, left, and Deputy Chief Kenneth Bugado (Photo: Hawaii Police Department)

Hawaii County’s new police chief and deputy chief took a reaffirmation oath at a public ceremony Monday.

The Hawaii County Police Commission named Paul Ferreira as chief on Dec. 8 and confirmed Kenneth Bugado as deputy chief on Dec. 20.

The two were officially sworn in during a private ceremony on Dec. 30, when outgoing chief Harry Kubojiri retired after 37 years of service.

Ferreira, who was deputy chief under Kubojiri, joined the department in 1982. During his career, he worked as a patrol officer and a detective, then held several positions in the administrative bureau, including assistant chief.

Monday’s ceremony took place before a standing-room-only crowd of police department employees and members of the community.

“I’ve been asked several times what major changes am I going to make in the police department now that I am the police chief. My answer is very simple: none,” Ferreira said. “Because if I say we need major changes, I’m implying that the police department was not performing to satisfaction, which is far from the truth.”

Ferreira says he supports body-worn cameras for police officers, and says he will seek state and federal funding to help offset the cost of purchasing equipment, storing videos, and staffing positions dedicated to administering a body-camera program.

Bugado joined the department in 1989 and most recently served as the captain of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Office of Professional Standards. During his career, he also worked as a patrol officer, a sergeant and detective, and the lieutenant in the Administrative Services Division, where he managed the Police Department’s Accreditation Section.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s