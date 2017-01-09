Hawaii County police chief, deputy chief sworn in at public ceremony

Hawaii County’s new police chief and deputy chief took a reaffirmation oath at a public ceremony Monday.

The Hawaii County Police Commission named Paul Ferreira as chief on Dec. 8 and confirmed Kenneth Bugado as deputy chief on Dec. 20.

The two were officially sworn in during a private ceremony on Dec. 30, when outgoing chief Harry Kubojiri retired after 37 years of service.

Ferreira, who was deputy chief under Kubojiri, joined the department in 1982. During his career, he worked as a patrol officer and a detective, then held several positions in the administrative bureau, including assistant chief.

Monday’s ceremony took place before a standing-room-only crowd of police department employees and members of the community.

“I’ve been asked several times what major changes am I going to make in the police department now that I am the police chief. My answer is very simple: none,” Ferreira said. “Because if I say we need major changes, I’m implying that the police department was not performing to satisfaction, which is far from the truth.”

Ferreira says he supports body-worn cameras for police officers, and says he will seek state and federal funding to help offset the cost of purchasing equipment, storing videos, and staffing positions dedicated to administering a body-camera program.

Bugado joined the department in 1989 and most recently served as the captain of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Office of Professional Standards. During his career, he also worked as a patrol officer, a sergeant and detective, and the lieutenant in the Administrative Services Division, where he managed the Police Department’s Accreditation Section.