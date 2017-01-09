Owner of Kalihi home involved in deadly fire violated city housing code for months

Related Coverage Arson, murder investigation opened after house fire in Kalihi

While we were searching for more information on the Kalihi home that burned early Monday morning, we learned the property is in violation of city codes.

There are two homes and a third structure on the Kalihi Street property. While checking city records, we learned officials told the property owner they were in violation of the city’s housing code.

The city Dept. of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to the property owner in March 2016. That was after finding that a family and 11 renters were living on the property.

The notice of violation ordered the homeowner to remove 5 kitchens and return the structure back to a single-family detached dwelling. But by November 2016, nothing had been done, and the city then issued a notice of order with fines that have climbed to nearly $16,000.

We had questions for the city: Why did so much time pass from March to November before a followup? And why was no action taken? So far, there’s been no response from the city.

We also checked the city’s property tax records and learned that one of the homes — listed as a 5-bedroom, 2-bath structure — was built in 1936. The other — listed as a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home — was built in 1975.

We spoke with residents who lived inside one of the units as well as the Kalihi Neighborhood Board chair who tells me unpermitted dwellings have been a concern for some time. Their story on the 6 p.m. newscast.