Kamehameha Schools announces new head of school for Kapalama campus

There’s a new head of school at Kamehameha Schools’ Kapalama Campus.

Taran Chun will take over as poʻo kula (head of school) effective June 1.

Chun most recently served as principal of Mountain View High School in Orem, Utah since 2013. Over the course of his educational career, Chun was also lead consultant for Mana Academy Charter School in West Valley City, Utah, and served as principal at Granite Park Junior High.

“Dr. Chun is well-qualified for this position and understands the opportunities that a world-class, Hawaiian culture-based education can provide for Kamehameha students,” said Holoua Stender, executive vice president of education. “In his current role as principal of Mountain View High School, he is mission-oriented, possesses clear vision, and is a role-model for his haumana (students) and kumu (teachers) and the entire school community. During his tenure as a student at Kamehameha, he was a strong academician, a recognized student athlete and a talented performing artist.”

A 1995 graduate of KSK and native of Wahiawa, Chun attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where in 2001 he earned a BS in Physical Education Pedagogy, K-12 and an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership in 2004. In 2011, Chun earned an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy at the University of Utah.

“I chose education as a career because I find great joy in inspiring students to reach their goals,” Chun said. “Kamehameha’s educational mission and strategic vision speaks to my heart, and I plan to work with my colleagues at Kamehameha and in the community to meet the school’s goal of providing a world-class, Hawaiian culture-based education experience so that our haumana can thrive, achieve their personal and professional aspirations and become leaders in their ohana, local and global communities.”

Chun replaces interim head of school, Debra Lindsey.