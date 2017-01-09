Man dies at scene of crash in Hoolehua, Molokai

By Published:
Molokai

The Maui Police Dept. reports Monday that a man died in a single vehicle crash on Lihi Pali Avenue in Hoolehua, Molokai.

He has been identified as John Kalua, 36, of Kalae, Molokai.

On Saturday at approximately 6:05 p.m., a 1991 Ford Explorer multi-purpose vehicle was traveling east on Puu Kapele Avenue when it failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway at the intersection with Lihi Pali Avenue.

The vehicle left the roadway and continued on to the north grass shoulder of the roadway when it collided with several trees, causing it to roll over before coming to rest on its roof.

Kalae, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s second traffic fatality for 2017 as compared to none the same time last year.

