Owner of Kalihi home involved in deadly fire violated city housing code for months

Related Coverage Police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly house fire in Kalihi



While we were searching for more information on a Kalihi home that burned early Monday morning, we learned the property is in violation of city codes.

Flames broke out just before 2 a.m. and after the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside.

There are two homes and a third structure on the Kalihi Street property. While checking city records, we learned that one of the homes — listed as a 5-bedroom, 2-bath structure — was built in 1936. The other — listed as a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home — was built in 1975.

The city Dept. of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to the property owner in March 2016 after finding that one of the homes was split into six units, with a family and 11 renters living there.

The notice of violation ordered the homeowner to remove five kitchens and return the structure back to a single-family detached dwelling.

But by November 2016, nothing had been done, and the city then issued a notice of order with fines that have climbed to more than $15,000.

A woman who did not want to be identified told us she lived in a lower unit on the property, complete with three bedrooms and a full kitchen.

Chris Wong, chair of the Kalihi neighborhood board, says unpermitted homes are a concern in the area.

“It’s not only an older community with older infrastructure, it’s also a condensed community,” Wong said, “so there’s always that issue: Is it permitted? Is it in compliance with city and DPP (Department of Planning and Permitting) ordinance, and how safe is it?”

The city’s order in November demanded that changes be made and fines be paid or legal action could follow.

“In regards to safety issues like this, I think we need to expedite and find more solutions now rather than later on,” Wong said. “This is a tragedy across the board and again, it shouldn’t take a tragedy to facilitate a solution.”

We’ve been pressing the city all day for answers. No one would talk to us on camera and at the end of the day, we received an email telling us an inspector tried to work with the property owner to correct the violations. Officials did not explain why it took so long to take action.

The city says it will send an inspector back to the property and we’ll follow up then.