Punahou grad, former Missouri Volleyball standout Carly Kan will play for Beach ‘Bows in 2017

University of Hawai’i beach volleyball coach Jeff Hall announced the additions of Carly Kan and Cali Bunn to the 2017 roster. Both players bring All-American pedigree to a squad that has its sights set on a national title run this spring.

It will be homecoming for Kan, a Honolulu native who recently completed a stellar indoor career at the University of Missouri this past fall. A four-year starter at outside hitter for the Tigers, the 5-foot-9 Kan enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in school history. She was a three-time All-American for Missouri – one of just two Tigers to accomplish the feat – and finished in the school’s top five in a slew of categories, including No. 2 all-time in kills.

“Carly is a talented volleyball player in all facets of the game,” Hall said. “She has phenomenal ball control coupled with an excellent understanding of where to be on defense and how to find open space on offense. Her playing experience at Missouri gives us someone who is mentally tough and battle tested in high-pressure situations. We believe her overall skill set and all-around game will translate quickly from indoor to the beach.”

Prior to attending Missouri, the 2013 Punahou graduate led the BuffanBlu to a state title and top 10 national ranking during her senior season.

“We’re excited she’s come home to Hawai’i to continue playing. We’re lucky to have her here for two years as a punctuation mark to an already fantastic career,” added Hall.

Meanwhile, UH gains another decorated player in Bunn, who comes to Hawai’i after spending her initial semester of college at Tulane. The native of Encinitas, Calif., and graduate of Cathedral Catholic High School, was a 2016 AVCA high school beach honorable mention All-American.

The 6-0 Bunn is now the fourth 2016 AVCA All-American to grace the UH roster, joining fellow freshman Morgan Martin (first team), Chloe Luyties (honorable mention), and Emma Smith (honorable).

During her high school career, Bunn paired with Sydney Kidd, another UH freshman recruit, to earn multiple Junior Olympic bids and AAU junior titles. She was also a member of the U.S. women’s national team that captured the gold medal at the 2016 World Deaf Volleyball in Washington, D.C.

“Cali is a great add to our program,” Hall said. “Her career is just getting started and she has the potential to be an impact player at the NCAA level. She’s long, has nice touch on the ball, and a lot of game experience for a freshman. We’re happy to have her join our team and we think she’ll develop nicely into an excellent all-around player on both sides of the net.”

The Rainbow Wahine begin spring training on Tuesday January 17, before opening their regular-season in early March.