UH medical students protest potential repeal of Affordable Care Act

Related Coverage The facts behind Obamacare as GOP prepares to repeal health law

Dozens of medical students sign-waved in Kakaako Monday in protest of a potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to get rid of the health law during his time in the White House, and congressional Republicans are preparing to repeal it.

Students at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine say that would cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance.

“We believe health care is the basic human right and everybody deserves it, so we’re here as medical students, faculty members, as well as the community, doctors, to do the protest, to voice the opinion of our patients, and we’re here to fight for them,” said medical student Tru Dang.

Dang says they also oppose any potential defunding of Planned Parenthood.

The rally was organized as part of a nationwide grassroots movement by medical students called #ProtectOurPatients.

Lawmakers hope to deliver a bill voiding much of the law to Trump by late February, but they do not yet have a replacement ready.

Officials have said in the past that the process could take years.