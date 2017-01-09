Wahiawa driver licensing center/satellite city hall to temporarily close

The Driver Licensing Center and Satellite City Hall at 330 N. Cane Street in Wahiawa will be closed from Monday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 27, for a driveway repaving project.

The Wahiawa Police Substation will remain open during the construction.

The public entrance off North Cane Street will be blocked and there will be no access into the public parking lot that services the driver licensing center, satellite city hall and police station.

During the closure, the driver licensing center staff will be assigned to the Kapolei office, and the satellite city hall staff will be sent to other locations. Residents are encouraged to use other satellite city hall offices and take advantage of online services for vehicle registration renewals, voter registration and payments of water bills and real property taxes.

City and County of Honolulu offices, including the Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center and Satellite City Hall, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal and state holiday.

Click here for location, hours of operation, and service information for all City and County of Honolulu Driver Licensing Centers and Satellite City Halls.