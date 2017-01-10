Cat expected to recover after being shot by arrow on Oahu

Another cat has been shot with an arrow. It’s the second in the past month.

The first was found last month on Hawaii Island shot with a hunting arrow and later died. The animal rights group PETA is offering a $5,000 reward to help catch the suspect.

On Tuesday, someone’s pet cat was found on Oahu with an arrow through its shoulder blade.

It has been turned over to the Hawaiian Humane Society, which is now caring for the animal.

Talitha Ani is still in disbelief. The cat, which residents in the Helelua Street neighborhood, showed up on her doorstep with a foot-long arrow through her body.

“She did well actually, because I wrapped her in a towel and I just held her,” Ani said. “I’m just like really, really, really, really upset. I mean, this kind of thing shouldn’t (happen).”

We’ve learned that the cat, named Tiger because of her stripes, had been like that for at least two days.

Lyn Kaaihue says her son found Tiger under his car’s hood on Sunday. He tried to help, but she ran away.

“He saw some kind of tubing. He didn’t know what it was. He thought something came loose, but as he jiggled, he saw the feathers of the arrow, so that’s when he knew that was an arrow,” Kaaihue said.

Residents say the cat had been roaming around for months and people feed her all the time. Now they’re worried that whoever did this will do it again and harm other animals or even children in the neighborhood.

“They have no heart. They have no soul,” Ani said. “For you to actually shoot a cat, I mean, that goes to show that if you can shoot a cat, you can shoot a human.”

Honolulu police are now investigating the case as first-degree animal cruelty. It’s a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The humane society is optimistic that the cat will recover.

“Our vet staff is caring for the cat right now. It’s stable,” said Harold Han, Hawaiian Humane Society. “Chances are good it’s alert and it can walk.”

But officials would like some help finding the suspect and the cat’s owner.

The society says the cat is microchipped, but the owner has not updated the information so officials are having a hard finding the owner.

Han says owners who let their cat roam free should always update the microchip information with the humane society, and have an identification tag on the collar with the owner’s contact information.

If you know who the owner is, you are asked to call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2250. Click here for more information.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Honolulu police.