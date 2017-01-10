Elementary school worker pleads no contest to sex assault charges involving minor

A Department of Education worker pleaded no contest Tuesday to sex assault charges involving a minor.

Greg Hirashiki changed his plea on three counts of third-degree sex assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.

Court documents state the time frame of the alleged incidents took place sometime between January to September 2016, though it isn’t clear how Hirashiki knows the minor or where the incidents took place.

Hirashiki is an educational assistant at Salt Lake Elementary.

The Department of Education confirmed Wednesday that he remains on leave pending investigation.

