HDA’s Young Dentist Group hopes to improve oral health awareness and accessibility in Hawaii

The HDA Young Dentist Group is a program that’s part of the Hawaii Dental Association, Hawaii’s oldest and largest non-profit association of licensed and practicing dentists in Hawaii. The HDA Young Dentist Program fosters professional development and fellowship among young dental colleagues through educational, social, and community outreach activities. Their vision involves improving oral health awareness and accessibility in Hawaii, reducing the incidence of dental decay and disease across our state. Suzan Ly has details.

February is “National Children’s Dental Health Month”.  To celebrate,  HDA Young Dentist Group will hold their third annual Give Kids A Smile program on Saturday, February 25 at the Waikiki Health Makahiki Clinic.  They will provide dental screenings, free cleanings, and education to underserved children.  For more info, go to www.Givekidsasmilehawaii.org

Website: http://www.hdayoungdentistgroup.org/

