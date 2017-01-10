Man indicted on illegal fireworks charges pleads not guilty

A man arrested in an illegal fireworks bust on Oahu has been indicted by a grand jury.

Brandon Kaai was charged with “engaging in the business of dealing in explosive materials without a license,” and the “distribution of explosive materials by a non-licensee and non-permittee to a non-licensee and non-permittee.”

He pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday and pre-trial proceedings are set for March.

Kaai was one of seven arrested in December in connection with a shipment of illegal fireworks out of Washington state.

“That shipment was allowed to come here. A male picked it up. The investigation started from there,” HPD central patrol assistant chief Alan Bluemke previously said.

At the time, all had been released pending further investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not have an update on the six other men.