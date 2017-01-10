Maui police ask for public’s help in identifying BB gun bus shooters

Maui police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individual or individuals involved in shooting at Maui Bus windows with what is believed to be a BB or pellet gun four times last month.

All of the incidents are believed to have taken place while the bus was traveling along the Wailuku Loop route in December 2016. In three of the incidents, bus personnel did not discover the bullet holes and cracked windows until after the bus returned to the Roberts Tours and Transportation headquarters to be washed and serviced for the night.

Damages were located on the driver’s side of all four buses involved and a police report was made for each shooting incident.

The latest incident took place on December 30, 2016, at around 5:50 p.m., as the Maui Bus was making the right turn from Kamole Street onto Kehalani Makai Parkway. During that incident, a bus passenger heard the impact from the shot, saw the cracked window and informed the bus driver as soon as it happened.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Maui police non-emergency line at 244-6400.