Repeat welfare fraudster sentenced to five years prison

Mary Jane Delgado Ponce received he maximum sentence of five years in prison for theft in the second degree in circuit court Tuesday.

On October 26, 2016, an Oahu jury found Ponce guilty of obtaining thousands of dollars in food stamp benefits from the state by deceptive means.

“She had taken money away from those who truly deserve it,” said prosecutor Karen Droscoski, “and there was no mitigating circumstances in this case, so I feel that it was the appropriate sentence.”

From April 1, 2010 through April 30, 2014, Ponce, also known as Mary Jane Dalumpinis, was overpaid $3,723.00 in food stamp benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Ponce was overpaid because she did not disclose to state officials that she was married.

As a repeat offender, Ponce must serve a minimum of 20 months before being eligible for parole.