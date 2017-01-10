San Diego man sentenced for role to distribute meth in Hawaii

Jesse Wade Pelkey, 38, of Imperial Beach, California, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 336 months (28 years) imprisonment for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the State of Hawaii.

Pelkey had previously pled guilty on September 19, 2016 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court showed that Pelkey was an organizer and leader of the methamphetamine conspiracy which operated in San Diego and Hawaii and involved five or more members.

Pelkey was found responsible for the distribution of 424.9 grams of pure methamphetamine, or “ice,” and an additional 4,989 grams of generic methamphetamine.

At the sentencing hearing, the court found that Pelkey was the San Diego source of supply of the methamphetamine transported to Hawaii for distribution.

He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 240 months (20 years) imprisonment after the prosecution filed an enhancement alleging a prior felony drug conviction.

A total of six individuals were convicted for their participation in the conspiracy.