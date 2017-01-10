Shave ice stand to take over former Magnolia Bakery kiosk at Ala Moana Center

Related Coverage Hawaii’s first and only Magnolia Bakery location to close

A local eatery is taking over the former Magnolia Bakery kiosk in Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing.

Island Vintage Coffee tells KHON2 it is getting ready to open a shave ice stand, similar to one at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

It already operates a coffee shop near the center’s main stage.

According to owner Paul Kang, “our shave ice stand will have a similar concept of fresh fruit shave ice using quality, local ingredients, but we may add additional items based on our customers’ preferences.”

Kang says an opening date has yet to be finalized, but the company is in the process of hiring additional employees and he looks forward to opening as soon as possible.