Shave ice stand to take over former Magnolia Bakery kiosk at Ala Moana Center

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Island Vintage Coffee
Photo: Island Vintage Coffee

A local eatery is taking over the former Magnolia Bakery kiosk in Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing.

Island Vintage Coffee tells KHON2 it is getting ready to open a shave ice stand, similar to one at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

It already operates a coffee shop near the center’s main stage.

According to owner Paul Kang, “our shave ice stand will have a similar concept of fresh fruit shave ice using quality, local ingredients, but we may add additional items based on our customers’ preferences.”

Kang says an opening date has yet to be finalized, but the company is in the process of hiring additional employees and he looks forward to opening as soon as possible.

Photo: Island Vintage Coffee
Photo: Island Vintage Coffee

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s