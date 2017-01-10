Tour helicopter makes precautionary landing along Hawaii Island road

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Anna Lindsey-Robles
Photo: Anna Lindsey-Robles

Some Hawaii Island drivers were surprised Tuesday when a helicopter landed on the side of the road.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. along Waikoloa Road.

We reached out to the company, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, to find out what happened.

President Gregg Lundberg tells us the tour group was flying back to the company’s base in Waikoloa when the pilot smelled something strange in the cockpit, so he decided to make a precautionary landing.

“He did exactly what our safety protocols, procedures are. He sensed something is not right and set the ship down as the closest, safest landing spot,” Lundberg said.

Six passengers were on board, in addition to the pilot. No one was hurt.

We’re told mechanics are now looking at the helicopter to find out what caused the smell.

