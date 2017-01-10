UH challenges students to ‘make the Ala Wai awesome’

The University of Hawaii is challenging students of all ages to “make the Ala Wai awesome.”

The school-sponsored Ala Wai Watershed Student Design Challenge asks student teams to come up with a comprehensive, systems-thinking approach to managing the watershed, which encompasses key UH assets and facilities, thousands of homes and businesses, and the Waikiki district.

“The Ala Wai is one of the state’s most polluted waterways, and so how can we not only restore the ecosystem there but re-envision the Ala Wai as a vibrant beautiful place for community, culture and economic development to happen,” said Matthew Lynch, sustainability coordinator, University of Hawaii.

Proposals should include: ecosystem restoration, flood mitigation, community education and engagement, cultural connections, community access, mobility and recreation and economic health and resiliency.

Teams must register online by Jan. 31 and submissions will be accepted until March 17.

First-place winners will be awarded across four categories and receive the following prize money: Primary (K-5): $1,000; Middle/Intermediate (6-8): $2,000; High School (9-12): $3,000; College/University: $4,000.

Click here for more information and to enter.