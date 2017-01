Supporting women who are making the most of their college education and are looking to make a difference in their community. AAUW Honolulu is looking for women with those qualities, as they get ready to award $50,000 in scholarships. The deadline is the end of January. Jean Evans, who’s on the scholarship committee, and Michelle Hu, scholarship recipient, joined WakeUp2day to talk about the scholarship and how it’s helped female students.

Advertisement