City estimates $40 million cost to replace sewer force mains

The city has a plan in place to prevent more sewage spills near Ko Olina, but it will take years and it won’t be cheap.

Lori Kahikina, director of the city Department of Environmental Services, told the Honolulu City Council Wednesday that the two force mains that caused the spills will be replaced.

She said it will cost $20 million to replace each of them, and it will take at least two years to get it done.

It’s a step forward, but some say the city still needs to get better at detecting when spills happen to prevent more sewage from spilling.

The city admits mistakes were made in the past that made the spills worse.

The city says corrosion on the two force mains caused the leaks that resulted in hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage to spill near Ko Olina.

Kahikina told council members it could have been less, but in some incidents, city crews didn’t know about them until a day later.

“A contractor was working in the area and he happened to pass by and see the spill, and by the time we’re notified, it’s huge. It’s all over the ground,” Kahikina said.

Kahikina adds that there’s a monitoring system called SCADA that lets crews know when the flow increases which means there’s a spill, but “there was a tiny little blip. You can barely see it. The SCADA operator out at Sand Island didn’t even notice that there was a tiny increase in the flow that was being pushed out.”

There was a total of five spills between the two pipes since 2013, and even though the pipes are less than 30 years old and are built to last up to 50 years, the decision was made to replace them with plastic pipes.

We wanted to know if the city was doing enough, so we checked with the Sierra Club, which applauds the plan but wants the city to improve the monitoring system.

“How come we don’t know until a day or two days after how much spill has occurred, what the volume is, and it really questions our trust,” said Jodi Malinoski, Oahu group coordinator for Sierra Club Hawaii.

It’s a monitoring system that failed even when there was somebody there who got the alert. Kahikina told council members that during the Ala Moana spill in 2015, the person at the treatment plant told the city crew to go to the wrong location.

“That’s where there was a failure. He mistook it as Aliamanu. We sent a crew out instead of Ala Moana,” said Kahikina.

More than 400,000 gallons spilled in that incident which forced the state to shut down Ala Moana Beach Park for a couple of days.

The Sierra Club tells us more resources need to be put into making sure the city responds to these spills quicker and knowing how much has spilled to alert the public.

“It still calls to question how can we let the public know sooner and ensure that their safety is maintained and the environmental integrity is maintained,” Malinoski said.

Kahikina says city crews will be checking the force mains every week until they are replaced. They will also look into improving the SCADA system so it’s more obvious when a spill has occurred.