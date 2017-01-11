City, state reach deal over massive Ala Moana sewage spill

By Published:
ala-moana-sewage-spill-2015-1

Nearly a year and a half after a massive sewage spill in the Ala Moana area, the city may finally be signing off on penalties and promises to make improvements.

Last fall, the state Department of Health told Always Investigating the city faces a stiff fine and must make big changes, such as more staffing and additional technology.

The deal was reached last summer, and the administration told the council Wednesday that the mayor will sign off on the agreement this week.

The city says the terms remain confidential until it is signed.

