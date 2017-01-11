Coast Guard seeks owner of kayak found off Nanakuli

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of red kayak found approximately one mile off Nanakuli, between Electric Beach and Maili Point Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a report from a boater stating they found the kayak unmanned and adrift at 8:18 a.m.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to search for possible people in the water and Ocean Safety launched a Jet Ski to investigate and recover the kayak.

“The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches,” said Lt. j.g. Victoria Lacefield-Rodriguez, command duty officer at the Sector Honolulu command center.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker allows response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.