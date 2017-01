A Kauai man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday.

On Dec. 31, 2013, Giovanni Lictawa Corpuz, 44, shot and killed an 88-year-old man in his home in the neighborhood of Omao.

He was later caught in Taiwan and returned to Kauai for prosecution.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5 before Fifth Circuit Judge Kathleen Watanabe.