Lanikai parking restrictions in place for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend

The City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai for the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in its continuing effort to balance public access to nearby beaches with public safety for the community.

Motorists are cautioned in advance that parking will be restricted in Lanikai per the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu Section 15-14.1, which does not require signage for enforcement.

Parking in Lanikai will be restricted as follows:

Special Enforcement District (SED) Restrictions

Saturday, Jan. 14: No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15: No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16: No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to access Lanikai beach and/or the Lanikai Pillboxes Trail over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend may walk, bike, take TheBus Route 70 (Lanikai/Maunawili), or get dropped off in Lanikai.

For information regarding TheBus Route 70 (Lanikai/Maunawili), which will provide service throughout the three-day holiday weekend, please visit TheBus.org or call 848-5555.